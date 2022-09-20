PHOTOS: Christmas (filming) comes early to Agassiz-Harrison

Film crews prepare for another shot at Harrison Hot Springs Resort during the recent filming of a Hallmark movie. (Photo/Arnold Nicolas) “Snow” wraps around a lamp post on Pioneer Avenue. (Photo/Laura Tunbridge) A Hallmark movie has made its way through the area, leaving Christmas in its wake. (Photo/Laura Tunbridge) Agassiz-Harrison is no stranger to being a film backdrop, which sometimes includes holiday Hallmark movies. (Photo/Laura Tunbridge) No official info is yet available about the upcoming Hallmark movie, but the Christmas decorations certainly have the locals talking. (Photo/Laura Tunbridge) Film trucks are parked in Agassiz-Harrison as crews mill about. (Photo/Arnold Nicolas) The Harrison Hot Springs Resort has donned its gay apparel as its halls are all but decked, ready for its Hallmark movie close-up. (Photo/Arnold Nicolas)

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But hold up – didn’t school just start?

Agassiz-Harrison finds itself once again the backdrop of a movie, this time themed around the holiday season. Snowmen, “snow,” Christmas trees (including a mini Christmas tree farm) and Santas lined Pioneer Avenue. In Harrison Hot Springs, the lobby of Harrison Hot Springs Resort was also spruced up with some festive decorations.

Not much information is yet available about the upcoming movie. However, actor Benjamin Ayres (“Saving Hope”, “Burden of Truth”) can be seen on a recent Instagram post surprising some onlookers in Agassiz.

“What are they filming over there?” he asked. “It’s a Hallmark movie?”

“Oh, it’s you!” said one of the onlookers, immediately recognizing him.

The Observer has reached out to Ayres for an interview.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizArts and EntertainmentHarrison Hot Springs