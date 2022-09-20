PHOTOS: Christmas (filming) comes early to Agassiz-Harrison

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But hold up – didn’t school just start?
Agassiz-Harrison finds itself once again the backdrop of a movie, this time themed around the holiday season. Snowmen, “snow,” Christmas trees (including a mini Christmas tree farm) and Santas lined Pioneer Avenue. In Harrison Hot Springs, the lobby of Harrison Hot Springs Resort was also spruced up with some festive decorations.
Not much information is yet available about the upcoming movie. However, actor Benjamin Ayres (“Saving Hope”, “Burden of Truth”) can be seen on a recent Instagram post surprising some onlookers in Agassiz.
“What are they filming over there?” he asked. “It’s a Hallmark movie?”
“Oh, it’s you!” said one of the onlookers, immediately recognizing him.
The Observer has reached out to Ayres for an interview.
