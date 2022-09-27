(File Photo)

Independent film ‘Krypto’ filming in Agassiz

Filming, setup takes places over four days

An independent film will feature parts of Agassiz as filming takes place over the coming weekend.

Film crews working on the feature film “Krypto” will be at 6870 Kalyna Drive from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

According to the filming notice distributed to residents on Kalyna Drive, Caroline Drive and Oakwood Drive, setup is Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kalyna Drive address. Exterior and interior filming will take place the following two days from 3:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. Film crews are set to be out of the area Oct. 1 at about 8 p.m.

Filming will not involve any loud noises, gunfire or special stunts.

No further information is available about “Krypto” at this time.

