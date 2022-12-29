(Black Press Media Creative)

Christmas tree recycling is a good alternative to landfills

Taking down the Christmas tree is only one task after the holiday season. For those with a real tree, figuring out what to do with it can be as easy as placing it by the curb.

In most states, it can be the gift that keeps on giving.

Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside for recycling through regular trash-collection services in various cities. The trees are often shredded for use as compost or mulch that is offered back to residents and non-profit groups free of charge for gardening and landscaping.

In many states, natural resources workers collect whole trees at predetermined drop-off points to be placed in lakes and waterways as fish habitat.

In parts of Louisiana, for example, Christmas trees are used to shore up coastal areas hit by erosion and to rebuild wetlands. In Jefferson Parish alone, about 5,000 trees are collected each year for such efforts.

Some zoos, including petting zoos, accept chemical- and ornament-free Christmas trees to feed to some animals, such as goats, pigs and elephants, and for sensory and entertainment purposes for others, like kangaroos, lions, camels and rhinos.

Or, there’s no place like home. Discarded trees can get their final resting place in a corner of the backyard as a shelter and feeding area for birds.

Be sure to remove the ornaments, lights and tinsel. Placing a tarp around the tree before taking it back outside will spare frustration in having to vacuum up the pine needles afterward.

Some websites offer a way to search for local tree recycling programs. Home Depot stores in select areas also hold tree collection events.

But don’t wait too long after Christmas because dried-out trees can be fire hazards. It’s also dangerous to try to use a fireplace or wood stove to burn parts of the tree because the oils in them could cause chimney fires.

Perhaps the worst place to send discarded live Christmas trees is a landfill because materials buried there break down into the greenhouse gas methane, considered more harmful than carbon dioxide.

—-

By John Raby

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasRecycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Feeling the heat

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Junk Solutions is holding a $10 Christmas tree pickup in Chilliwack and Abbotsford to raise money for the Salvation Army. (Fraser Valley Junk Solutions submitted)
Fraser Valley $10 Christmas tree pickup food bank fundraiser

The red Xs, from left, indicate: cube van fire on Dec. 28, fire at Ken’s Tire and Wheel on Oct. 23, fire at Satin Touch Furniture Refinishing (unknown date). (Google Maps)
3rd fire within metres of each other in recent months in Chilliwack commercial area

Water pooling on the floor of the music room at Sardis Secondary School following a burst pipe situation on Christmas day. (SD33 photo)
Burst pipe causes flooding in Chilliwack’s Sardis Secondary School

Rachele Jamieson of Chilliwack said Sunwing had left her all alone in YVR after returning home on a flight from Cuba at 3 a.m. on March 1, 2022. She is seen here three days after the incident in her Chilliwack home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Rachele Jamieson of Chilliwack said Sunwing had left her all alone in YVR after returning home on a flight from Cuba at 3 a.m. on March 1, 2022. Her story was the 10th most viewed Chilliwack story on www.theprogress.com in 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
TOP STORIES 2022: Top 10 most viewed Chilliwack stories from The Progress website in 2022