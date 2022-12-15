Dean R. Johnson

December 15, 2022
1943-2019 ~
Remembering a husband, father, brother and friend who succumbed to a 6-year battle with cancer on November 18, 2019.
Still missing him are his wife of 47 years, Betty; daughters Dawn (Pat) James, Grady; Robyn (Jeff) Young, Molly, Gibson, Finlay, Violet; Wendy (Oba) Harding, Otis and Wynton; son Dale (Erin) Johnson, Quinn and Kate; brothers Don (Elaine) Johnson, Doug, and many cousins and friends.
Predeceased by his parents Charlie Johnson and Bunny Makaroff, stepmother Cecile Johnson, in-laws Walter and Liz Rawlings.
Dean was a friend of Bill W for 37 years. He was an active member of the local Alano Club and was always willing to help those in need.
Dean grew up in Saskatchewan. He loved sports and played hockey at the junior level. His step grandfather taught him how to fish and it became a lifelong passion.
He loved carpentry and always had a building project on the go. He honed his skills in fine woodworking, carving and lathe work, producing many beautiful pieces.
Dean was adventurous and loved to push boundaries. At age 50 he took up paragliding and entered UFV to complete a two-year graphic design diploma. He started a business which his son Dale took over.
In his sixties he began building a cabin at Canim Lake. It was a labour of love for him, but ill health prevented him from enjoying the finished cabin for long.
Dean had a great sense of humour and enjoyed telling a good story (embellished of course). He was so proud of his children, their spouses and his nine grandchildren. He fought hard to have more time with them.
Missing and loving you always, Dean.
The Johnson Family.
