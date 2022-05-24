Ukrainian soprano to sing at Abbotsford fundraising concert for refugee support

Helen Krupskaya as featured in a promotional video for a concert series called 1000 Rides Out, presented by ADRA Canada. (ADRA video still)

A concert featuring Ukrainian soprano soloist Elena Krupskya being held at an Abbotsford church is a unique opportunity to help refugees of the war-torn country.

The concert is being presented by a non-profit organization called 1000 Rides Out through the Adventist Disaster Relief Agency Canada (ADRA), and is free to attend thanks to local sponsors. Donations will be accepted to ADRA Canada, and matched on 5-to-1 basis through various partners.

1000 Rides Out funds round trips in and out of Ukraine, shipping food and humanitarian supplies into Ukraine and transporting refugees out of war zones to the border. Because of their ability to access matching funds, $27 donation can bring one person – a child or mother or grandmother, to safety.

Concerts are being held around the province for the campaign, and local organizers were thrilled to bring one to Abbotsford.

“I couldn’t just sit back and watch this human tragedy unfold,” said lead organizer Rebecca Stonecypher. “I felt compelled to proactively do my part to help the people of Ukraine. I feel gratified that so many of us in the Fraser Valley want to contribute. 1000 Rides Out is a beautiful and impactful way for us to practically help the people of Ukraine. Working together we can and will make a real difference.”

The concert will feature a collection of beautiful classical music presenting string instruments and brass. Feature performer Krupskya, from Red Deer, is a choral conductor and voice teacher. She has made many television appearances singing in her home country of Ukraine. She will sing in both Ukrainian and English.

In addition to the musical offerings, a recently arrived Ukrainian refugee family will be welcomed to the community and share their story.

The goal for the 1000 Rides Out is to raise awareness and give tangible support and relief in response to the humanitarian tragedy.

1000 Rides Out is sponsored by the Abbotsford Seventh-day Adventist church, and admission is courtesy of Silver Hills Bakery, The Sprouted Oven and Clawson Orthodontics.

It will be held at Abbotsford Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Sunday, May 29 at 4:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Abbotsford couple back in Romania to help Ukrainian refugees after ‘miracle’ recovery

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

EntertainmentfundraiserUkraine