A scene from the new movie “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” (Photo: Youtube.com)

A scene from the new movie “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” (Photo: Youtube.com)

MOVIES

‘Touch, sight, sound, smell’ at one theatre in Metro Vancouver showing new ‘Avatar’ movie

Cineplex is rolling out 4DX technology at 7 theatres across Canada, including Metropolis in Burnaby

With the new “Avatar: The Way of the Water” movie on screen, B.C.’s first 4DX auditorium opens Thursday (Dec. 15) at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis in Burnaby.

Audiences can “fully escape into their movie while engaging all of their senses, including touch, sight, sound and smell,” Cineplex says in a news release.

The system’s technology, developed by CJ 4DPLEX, is said to offer “a multi-sensory cinematic experience incorporating on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats as well as environmental effects such as water, wind, fog, scent, snow and more, to enhance the action on screen.”

Cineplex is rolling out 4DX at seven theatres across Canada, starting in 2016 with a theatre in Toronto, and to date, there are more than 783 4DX auditoriums around the world, in 69 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX also owns ScreenX, which offers a 270-degree panoramic experience at 15 Cineplex locations in Canada.

• MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big-screen blast.

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a 20th Century Studios release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for “partial nudity, intense action, sequences of strong violence, some strong language.” Running time: 192 minutes.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentMovies

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Harry, Meghan vent grievances in final Netflix episodes

Just Posted

Curry dishes catered by Pabla Curry House will be featured at the Streams Free Multicultural Celebration on Dec. 18. (Pabla Curry House)
More than 300 people in Chilliwack registered for the Streams Free Multicultural Holiday Celebration

Yellow tape around a house where a fatal shooting Tuesday night is being investigated by IHIT in the 9700-block of Windsor Street in Chilliwack on Dec. 14, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: IHIT names victim in Tuesday’s homicide in Chilliwack

Nancy Riemersma of Agassiz (left) and Karlie McChesney of Chilliwack are two of 55 artists who have work in Threads of Hope, a show put on by the Fibre Art Network at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Red fabric connects pieces of textile artwork in ‘Threads of Hope’ exhibition in Chilliwack

A car narrowly avoids hitting oncoming traffic on Highway 1 on Tuesday (Dec. 13).
VIDEO: Abbotsford highway crash sees vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic, but avoid collision

Pop-up banner image