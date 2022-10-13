Superstar DJ Marshmello coming to Abbotsford

Marshmello appearing at Tradex as part of first-ever One Love Music Festival

Marshmello is set to perform in Abbotsford at the first-ever One Love Music Festival on Nov. 26. (Marshmello Instagram)

One of the most popular and recognizable DJ’s in the world is set to perform in Abbotsford later this year.

American electronic music producer Marshmello is set to headline the first-ever One Love Music Festival set for Nov. 26 at Abbotsford’s Tradex.

The Pennsylvania product, who burst onto the scene in 2015, has had four certified platinum singles in multiple countries including Canada and the United States. He’s also won MTV Europe, Electronic Music and iHeartRadio Music Awards for a variety of honours.

He’s known for his custom white helmet resembling a marshmallow. Marshmello has also appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Voice. He has also been tasked with curating music this season for the NFL’s Monday Night Football and is also a former WWE 24/7 champion.

Marshmello has a tremendous social media following with over 56 million subscribers on YouTube, 2.4 million followers on Twitter, 18 million followers on Facebook, 29.6 million followers on Instagram and 27.1 million followers on TikTok.

The One Love Music Festival also features Sofi Tukker, the duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and Daijo.

Tickets for the event went on sale on Oct. 3. For more information, visit tradexbc.com/#events.

abbotsfordLive musicmusic festivals