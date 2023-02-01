Michelle Obama launching podcast based on ‘Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast.

Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.

“Though only a few thousand people were able to attend the events live, these remarkable conversations can now be heard by everyone,” Audible said in a news release. The eight-episode podcast “goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights listeners won’t encounter anywhere else.”

Obama said in a statement that the book tour was a way to expand on the book’s reflections about dealing with stress and change and a chance to “connect with real people once again.” The podcast, she said, is “a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments.”

Obama released “The Light We Carry” book on Nov. 15, and kicked off her promotional tour the same night. She was joined in Washington for the first event by DeGeneres.

The podcast is the first original project in a multiyear deal between Audible and Higher Ground Productions, which was started by Barack and Michelle Obama after they left the White House. The company has produced several acclaimed documentaries, including the Oscar-winning film “American Factory.”

Episodes of “The Light Podcast” will be an Audible exclusive for two weeks, and will be widely available on other podcast platforms after that.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ObamaPodcastsPoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why everyone is debating Andrea Riseborough’s best actress Oscar nod
Next story
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees

Just Posted

web version It's been a year since the body of Codi Carlyle Rogers was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park and IHIT is asking for witnesses to come forward. / Submitted Photo
IHIT asks public for help to solve Mission homicide

MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road. (Google Maps)
MVI on Highway 1 east of Annis Road slowing morning traffic in the eastern Fraser Valley

Emergency crews were called to Chilliwack Mountain Road on Jan. 31, 2023 for a rollover where a vehicle tumbled into trees. (City of Chilliwack webmap)
UPDATE: 1 woman dead, 1 man injured after vehicle rolls ‘end over end’ down Chilliwack Mountain

A portion of Old Yale Road in Abbotsford was closed on Sunday (Jan. 29) after a suspect fleeing police was hit by a vehicle. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Abbotsford officers cleared after woman who ran from them was hit by vehicle