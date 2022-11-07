Feeling good as hell? Lizzo sings in Vancouver tonight for the first time in 5 years

She’s a mainstream icon known for her hit songs, acting and body-positivity advocacy

Lizzo at this year’s SXSW festival in Texas, in March 2022. (Photo: Daniel Benavides/flickr.com)

Lizzo makes her Vancouver arena debut tonight (Monday).

The Grammy Award-winning singer/rapper brings “The Special Tour” to Rogers Arena for a night of empowering, party-starting pop, funk and hip-hop songs, including “About Damn Time” and “Good As Hell.”

The Detroit-born, Houston-raised Lizzo (aka Melissa Viviane Jefferson) last performed in Vancouver at a Gastown-area nightclub in 2017, a year before her “Coconut Oil” EP was released.

Five years later, she’s a mainstream icon known for her hit songs, acting, body-positivity advocacy and a YITTY fashion line of shapewear.

At Rogers Arena, doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show, with Atlanta rapper Latto opening.

A “Know Before the Show” advisory notes the arena is a cashless venue, and that gift cards in exchange for cash are available at Guest Services at section 114.

“All gifts for Lizzo (including items such as art, cards or flowers) will be collected by event staff at the gates upon entry into the arena,” an email notes. “All gifts must be unwrapped, no food is permitted and all gifts must be no bigger than a shoebox.”

For general admission seats on the floor, line up at Gate 3 on the day of the show.

Lizzo merchandise can be purchased on VANBASE.ca and at sections 107, 111, 117 and 309.



