Country music star Jon Pardi coming to Abbotsford

Nashville singer set to perform at the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 27

Country music star Jon Pardi comes to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 27. (Abbotsford Centre photo)

Country music star Jon Pardi is coming to Abbotsford later this year.

Pardi brings his Mr. Saturday Night world tour to the Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 27.

The Nashville singer has released four studio albums and has charted 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country charts.

He won a Country Music Association Award for new artist of the year in 2017 and also won an Academy of Country Music Award for new male vocalist of the year in 2017. He has also received several nominations for the hit single “Dirt On My Boots”.

Pardi has appeared on shows such as The Bacherlorette, American Idol and Celebrity Family Feud.

Abbotsford is the lone stop in western Canada for the tour, as other Canadian stops include London (Nov. 16) and Oshawa (Nov. 17). Pardi also makes stops in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 26 and Everett, Wash. on Oct. 28.

General public tickets go on sale starting on Friday (March 24) at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca/event/jon-pardi/248.

