Concert will raise funds for Little Mountain Preservation Project in Chilliwack

Luke Wallace will be performing with other artists at Chilliwack Park Society fundraiser

Chilliwack Park Society president Marc Greidanus with school kids from Little Mountain Elementary removing English ivy from trees on Little Mountain on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A fundraiser concert to help preserve a small mountain in Chilliwack is set for Friday, Aug. 5.

Luke Wallace will be performing with other artists during the concert fundraiser for the Chilliwack Park Society’s Little Mountain Preservation Project.

Other artists include Rain August, Taysey Taylor and Lori Paul (with Spiderlodge) and the event is at Chilliwack Métis House at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.).

The Little Mountain Preservation Project is a grassroots initiative aimed at preserving one of the last remaining private forested areas in North Chilliwack.

READ MORE: Chilliwack group seeking support to create ‘urban forest park’ on Little Mountain

“Our goal is to work with the City of Chilliwack to transform a combination of city and private land into an urban forest park that all can enjoy for generations,” Chilliwack Park Society states on its website.

Tickets for the fundraiser concert are $35 and available in person at The Book Man (45939 Wellington Ave.) or by emailing orders@bookman.ca.

Chilliwack Métis House is located at 7201 Vedder Rd. (building #4) at the corner of Wells and Vedder roads.

All proceeds will go to the Little Mountain Preservation Project.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentfundraiserLive music