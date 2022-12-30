Chilliwack author wins Canadian Book Club Award for romance

Sophie Sullivan’s book ‘Ten Rules for Faking It’ was winner in romance category

Chilliwack’s Jody Holford, who also writes under the pen name Sophie Sullivan, won a Canadian Book Club Award.

A Chilliwack author has won a national readers’ choice award for her book.

Sophie Sullivan won one of 13 Canadian Book Club Awards for her romance book Ten Rules for Faking It. The winners were announced on Friday, Dec. 30.

The name Sophie Sullivan is actually a pen name. Her real name is Jody Holford and she has written dozens of books over the years.

“With the hundreds of submissions Canadian Book Club Awards had this year, we are thrilled to see such diversity in authors, voices, and stories represented on the 2022 winner’s list,” said program director, Kristain Oliveria-Barnes.

Physicians, immigrants, tech moguls, and elementary school teachers are just a few of the authors with debut titles voted as winners this year.

In 2022, the Canadian Book Club Awards became the largest readers’ choice awards in Canada, doubling the number of genres from the 2021 awards and tripling the number of submissions received in years prior.

As Canada’s largest readers’ choice award, Canadian readers and book clubs who register become the judges for the Canadian Book Club Awards.

Winners of 2022 Canadian Book Club Awards:

Non-Fiction/Memoir: Lost in Beirut: A True Story of Love, Loss and War, Ashe & Magalena Stevens

(Anonymous Inc.)

Non-Fiction: All CAPS, Craig Colby (FriesenPress)

Fiction: Mangos and Snowflakes, Isis Maria Henriquez (Verdad Press)

Health & Wellness/Spiritual: Butter Side Up: How I Survived My Most Terrible Year & Created My

Super Awesome Life, Jane Enright (Independently Published)

Business/Self Help: Healing is Messy AF, Kaitlyn Kenealy, MA, LPC (Tea Time with the Psychos)

Romance: Ten Rules for Faking It, Sophie Sullivan (St. Martin’s Griffin)

Mystery/Thriller: The Amsterdam Deception, Tony Ollivier (Pandamoon Publishing)

Fantasy/Sci-Fi: Tides of the Sovereign, Kate Gateley (FriesenPress)

Anthology/Short Story: The MomBabes: A Motherhood Anthology Volume 2, Christina Walsh &

Carolyn Turkington (MomBabes Media)

Children’s: What Does It Mean to Be Your Best?, Kelly Shuto (Independently published)

Children’s/Early Reader: One Arctic Night, Donald Whibley (FriesenPress)

Cookbook: Baking Magic: Awaken Your Inner Pastry Chef, Sasha Nary (Front Table Books)

Poetry: North Star Heart, Natasha Silva (Independently Published)

