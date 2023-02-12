Cardi B arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cardi B brings energy at pre-Super Bowl concert, joins crowd

Rihanna will take to the stage for the half-time show

Cardi B teamed with her husband Offset onstage, embraced Serena Williams and later partook with a lively crowd during the rapper’s energetic pre-Super Bowl concert in suburban Phoenix.

The Grammy winner joyfully danced and performed her biggest jams from “Up” to “I Like It” at the Hall of Fame party early Sunday. She brought high energy into a laid-back nightclub atmosphere at the Gila River Resorts & Casino in Chandler, Arizona.

The crowd rose to their feet and pulled out their phones to capture Cardi B’s show as they recited almost word-for-word all the lyrics during her 30-minute set. She kicked off her performance with “Money” as she pranced across the stage.

“How are we doing tonight?” she asked the enthusiastic concertgoers. “I need to take a shot… Do I look good? Yeah. Let’s get it poppin’.”

After Cardi B’s quick speech, Offset joined her onstage to perform their hit “Clout.” She amped the crowd while her husband rapped his verse before she returned the favor and finished the song.

Cardi B went on to perform her other hits such as “WAP,” “Finesse” and “Bodak Yellow,” her final song of the night. Afterward, she shook her hips then hugged Williams onstage before the rapper ventured offstage and marched with her security through a sea of audience members, which included comedian Tiffany Haddish, who cheered her on and took selfies and videos of her.

Earlier, Offset opened up for his wife, performing “Roc Flair Drip,” “Taste” and played a snippet of “Bad and Boujee” from his former group Migos.

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press

READ ALSO: Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars

EntertainmentSports

Pop-up banner image