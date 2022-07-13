36 nominees announced for Fraser Valley Music Awards

The Fraser Valley Music Awards will be presented July 21 in Abbotsford. (Claudia Wyler Photography file photo)

A total of 36 nominees from across the Lower Mainland have been announced for the seventh annual Fraser Valley Music Awards.

The winners will be announced Thursday, July 21 as part of the free Jam in Jubilee concert series at Jubilee Park in Abbotsford with performances by Glisha, Argel MDR, and Etienne Siew. The event starts at 7 p.m.

The awards, presented by CIVL Radio, feature 11 juried categories, four bestowed honours and just over $10,000 up for grabs.

In addition to the category awards and Fan Vote prize money, one artist will be invited to play at the 2023 Mission Folk Festival at Fraser River Heritage Park.

The nominees and their categories are:

• singer-songwriter – Jeremy Stewart (Surrey), Jeffrey Wong (Abbotsford), KD Surreal (Abbotsford)

• roots and blues – Nathan Turner (Vancouver), Otis Kry (Deroche), Brennan Sinclair (Chilliwack)

• adult alternative – Steely Spirit (White Rock), The Valley (Abbotsford), Rich Chambers (Langley)

• rock – Lovarra (White Rock), The Sylvia Platters (New Westminster), Beach Moms

• country – What We Embrace (Coquitlam), Broadway Crush (Mission), Etienne Siew (Coquitlam)

• electronic – elx/elixir (Mission), Natalie Faith (Abbotsford), Elazion (Chilliwack)

• jazz – Dale Sawatsky (Langley), Linda Szentes and Jazzlinks (Surrey/Abbotsford), ReeVay (Coquitlam)

• pop – Victoria Groff (Richmond), Argel MDR (Surrey), Alexis Lynn (Langley)

• R ‘n B – Rebecca Sichon (Vancouver), Sammi Morelli (Richmond), Glisha (Surrey)

• experimental – Lowercase Dream (Vancouver), Moontock (Surrey), Stephen Carl O’Shea (New Westminster), TestTubeBaby (Coquitlam)

• hip hop – Mo’DIRT (Abbotsford), KekeDreams, Hooper Turnt Sanger (Surrey), Josh Maitre (Burnaby), Jordan Barr (Mission)

Visit civl.ca for more information or to vote in the Dakota Leslie Memorial Fan Vote category.

