Volunteers needed in Chilliwack and beyond for Tour de Cure fundraiser

Event for BC Cancer Foundation rolls through Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley

Members of ‘Team Sarah’ take part in the 2021 Tour de Cure. (Flickr/BC Cancer Foundation)

Volunteers throughout the Fraser Valley are needed for a cycling fundraiser that starts and ends in Chilliwack and benefits the BC Cancer Foundation.

The Tour de Cure is B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser and it’s taking place in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley on Aug. 27 with three different route lengths – 50-kilometre, 100-kilometre and 160-kilometre.

Cyclists from across B.C. will be in town for the event which begins and ends at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Volunteers are needed in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley for the 2022 Tour de Cure. (Tour de Cure)

There is a particular need for motorcycle drivers and support vehicle drivers.

About 250 volunteers are needed in a variety of roles, including:

Traffic and safety team – manage vehicle and pedestrian traffic into and out of the opening ceremony and finish line at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Pit stop team – keep riders fuelled up at one of several pit stops with snacks, hydration and by giving them a boost of positive energy.

Green team – minimize environmental impact by ensuring the route and event sites are restored to their original condition.

Caboose team – follow the course by vehicle or on a bicycle to track final riders and ensure everyone makes it back to the finish safely.

Volunteers are needed in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley for the 2022 Tour de Cure. (Tour de Cure)

The time commitment will vary depending on the role, but most will be full-day commitments beginning on the morning of the event.

The 2022 Tour de Cure takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27 with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m. at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Volunteers are needed in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley for the 2022 Tour de Cure. (Tour de Cure)

The 50-kilometre route rolls through Chilliwack and Rosedale; the 100-kilometre route is in Chilliwack and Abbotsford; and the 160-kilometre route takes riders through Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley.

In 2021, the event was virtual and cyclists rode their own routes throughout B.C. In 2020, the event was cancelled due to COVID. This year marks the first year that it will be a one-day event. Before 2020, Tour de Cure was a two-day event from Vancouver to Hope.

Tour de Cure is presented by Wheaton Precious Metals in support of the BC Cancer Foundation. Funds raised through the Tour de Cure will support life-saving research and enhancements to care at BC Cancer, bringing hope to cancer patients in British Columbia and making an impact around the world.

Volunteers are needed in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Langley for the 2022 Tour de Cure. (Tour de Cure)

BC Cancer FoundationCyclingfundraiser