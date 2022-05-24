The Waverly celebrates Seniors’ Week in Chilliwack with community open house

The Waverly Seniors Village welcomes the community June 9 for a barbecue and activities to celebrate Seniors Week in Chilliwack.

While the days are staying brighter for longer, the vibrant community at The Waverly Seniors Village has always been beaming with daily events and activities.

Thursday, June 9 will be an even more exciting event for our residents as we open our doors to the community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!

The Waverly team is planning an exciting event to celebrate Seniors’ Week in Chilliwack – welcoming families of the Fraser Valley to enjoy a country barbecue-style lunch, outdoor activities and lawn games, musical entertainment and vendor booths. Also on the calendar will be tours of available suites, boasting snow-capped mountain views of the Fraser Valley, with spacious living areas and kitchenettes.

Among the welcoming common areas are a theatre room – a welcoming space for residents to meet and enjoy fitness and stretching, weekly movies and art activities. The dining room presents house-cooked meals and refreshments throughout the day and creates a pleasant atmosphere for our residents to connect with one another and socialize.

Another comforting aspect of calling The Waverly Seniors Village “home” is that the team members genuinely care about residents and develop a customized care plan for each individual to ensure they are thriving each day. By tuning in to our residents interests and hobbies, they’re able to prepare an enjoyable atmosphere for all.

Located at 8445 Young Rd., The Waverly Seniors Village welcomes you to join them on June 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., whether you’re planning for now or in the future, or if you’d like to join in celebration of our seniors, wh bring such enrichment to our communities by their involvement, wisdom and stories.

Please RSVP to Emily Dyck: Edyck@retirementconcepts.com or call: 604-799-1303

