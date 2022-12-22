Heather Stark sent in this photo of the Grinch collecting recycling in Sardis on Dec. 22, 2022. (Submitted by Heather Stark)

The Grinch spotted scooping up recycling in Chilliwack this week

A friendly version of the iconic anti-hero working an Emterra truck around town

Some Chilliwack residents may have noticed The Grinch in their neighourhood this week, not stealing Christmas but grabbing something else.

Their curbside recycling.

An Emterra employee dressed up as the popular Dr. Seuss character was seen working the back of a recycling truck in the downtown area on Wednesday and then in the Vedder Crossing area on Thursday.

“That guys needs a raise! It’s not even 8am and it’s freezing outside and he was just dancing up a storm!”

That from Harmony Candace Walker who filmed The Grinch unloading a recycling bin and dancing on the back of the truck on Young Road.

Hilary Stark then sent in some photos of him in action in the Vedder Crossing area on Thursday.

If you spot The Grinch in your neighbourhood, share a photo with The Progress on Facebook or email it to editor@theprogress.com.

