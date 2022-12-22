The Grinch spotted scooping up recycling in Chilliwack this week

Some Chilliwack residents may have noticed The Grinch in their neighourhood this week, not stealing Christmas but grabbing something else.
Their curbside recycling.
An Emterra employee dressed up as the popular Dr. Seuss character was seen working the back of a recycling truck in the downtown area on Wednesday and then in the Vedder Crossing area on Thursday.
The #Grinch picking up recycling on Young Road in #Chilliwack. pic.twitter.com/JX6Q3Tmiwe
— Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) December 21, 2022
“That guys needs a raise! It’s not even 8am and it’s freezing outside and he was just dancing up a storm!”
That from Harmony Candace Walker who filmed The Grinch unloading a recycling bin and dancing on the back of the truck on Young Road.
Hilary Stark then sent in some photos of him in action in the Vedder Crossing area on Thursday.
