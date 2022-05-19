Runners, walkers, bikers raised $8,200 in 2022 Run for Mom

Maternity department at CGH is recipient of funds collected in annual Mother’s Day 5k fundraiser

Run for Mom 5k run/walk event on Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation)

More than $8,200 was raised in the 2022 Run for Mom event.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) and Garrison Running Co. presented the 24th annual Run for Mom 5k Run/Walk on Sunday, May 8 with “a fantastic turnout” of more than 130 participants.

“A little bit of rain didn’t stop the troops from coming out to support Run For Mom this year,” said Liz Harris, executive director of the foundation. “We had runners, walkers and bikers hit the ground at Vedder River Trail for a great start to Mother’s Day.”

The effort raised more than $8,200 for the maternity department at Chilliwack General Hospital.

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by the Fraser Health Authority, serving the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

“Our events wouldn’t be as successful as they are without everyone’s help, especially our volunteers. We look forward to having everyone come out next Mother’s Day.”

Harris thanked Garrison Running Co, Minter Country Garden Centre, M&M Meats Chilliwack, Field House Brewing, Bozinnis, Unika, Envision Financial Sardis Branch and the Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary for their kind donations, and to Jessica Zawada from Innovative Fitness for warming up the runners.

Anyone who missed this year’s Run for Mom and would still like to support the maternity department at CGH can donate at www.fvhcf.ca

More details at www.fvhcf.ca or call the FVHCF office at 1-877-661-0314.

