Realtors gear up for annual blanket drive in Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope

It is once again time to give some warmth to those less fortunate this holiday season.

Folks with the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board (CADREB) will be collecting blankets, winter clothing and more as part of the 28th annual Realtors Care Blanket Drive on Saturday, Nov. 19.

They’ll be in Chilliwack collecting donations of blankets, sleeping bags, coats, warm clothing, new socks and new underwear.

All donations go to Ruth and Naomi’s Mission and Cyrus Centre in Chilliwack, plus Agassiz Harrison Community Services and Hope Community Services.

They will also be collecting non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army Community Food Bank. (Please, no cash donations at this event.)

The Realtors Care Blanket Drive takes place Nov. 19 at from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chilliwack Alliance Church, 8700 Young Rd.

The 28-year-old campaign is a partnership among the three Lower Mainland real estate boards, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB), and CADREB.

“With cold temperatures and increased precipitation forecast for November, our partner charities expect blankets and warm clothing to be in high demand across the region,” said REBGV chair Daniel John.

For the last two years, the drive was held drive-thru fashion but it is back to normal for 2022.

READ MORE: Chilliwack-area realtors collect blankets and clothing for people in need

In 2021, a total of 335 large bags of blankets and warm clothing were collected. That number was down from a high of more than 400 in 2020, but was still higher than in other recent years.

Agassiz chilliwack fundraiser Hope Real estate

