PHOTOS: Chilliwack cadets celebrate milestone event with 80th Ceremonial Review

Saturday marked a special day for a group of Chilliwack cadets.

The Royal Canadian Air Cadets 147 Airwolf Squadron held its 80th annual Ceremonial Review on June 4 at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

Due to COVID, the annual Ceremonial Review was the first in-person event the cadets have had in three years.

The annual Ceremonial Review is an important event for the air cadets as it’s a time for them to show family and friends what they have learned over the past training year.

Lt.-Cmdr. Martin J. Packer of Mission was the reviewing officer for the milestone event.

The 147 Airwolf Squadron was incorporated in 1942 and was originally called the 147 Chilliwack Squadron.

Cadet training began in 1941 at Chilliwack High School where principal Carson McGuire became the commanding officer and vice principal Wilf Graham was the flying officer when they were trained by four cadet officers from Vancouver.

According to a history of the 147 squadron, cadets were taken from Grades 10, 11 and 12.

“Training took place during the school hours and was compulsory, focusing on drill, navigation and signals. With the war on, enthusiasm was high and competition to be the best was keen.”

Awards and bursaries were also handed out during the June 4 event.

