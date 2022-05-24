New logo celebrates ‘rich and resilient culture and heritage’ of 150th Chilliwack Fair

The logo for the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair was designed by local Indigenous artist Bon Graham. (Bon Graham - b.wyse)

A special logo designed by a local artist has been released in celebration of the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair.

The logo was created by Indigenous artist Bon Graham from Hope.

It was commissioned by the Chilliwack and District Agricultural Society to “commemorate the rich and resilient culture and heritage of the Chilliwack Fair over the past 150 years, as well as celebrate the growth that the event and community have had together as we seamlessly connect to the future,” the society stated in a press release.

It portrays the pride and celebration of all 150 years of the fair, the society said.

“Bon took our vision and made it come to life.”

The colourful logo features a woman on horseback and a young girl holding a balloon. Behind them are Indigenous welcome figures, Mount Cheam and Heritage Park’s signature red barns.

“I wanted the design to pay tribute to the 150 years of this fun-filled community event,” Graham said. “Chilliwack’s mountainous surroundings, the sun rising over Mt. Cheam, watching over the green lush valley, bringing a new day; and welcome figures for our deep Indigenous roots. Colourful, fun and welcoming to everyone. I chose some of the key elements of the fair over the years; the rodeo, the rides, the animals and of course the children’s enjoyment and families making memories for years to come.”

The 2022 Chilliwack Fair starts on Thursday, Aug. 4 with an evening kickoff party featuring the band Default. The Fair runs Aug. 4 to 7 at Chilliwack Heritage Park.

Graham (b.wyse) of Stó:lō and Snunéymuxw (Nanaimo) ancestry, is from Hope B.C. Her art and designs have been featured in school district projects (including logos and murals), at the roundabout at Vedder Bridge, in educational products, and as social awareness images such as anti-bullying and ‘every child matters’ designs.

She has also created a Coast Salish inspired font and has devoted her art and designs to preserve language, culture and traditions of the Indigenous peoples, working closely with respected elders for guidance and inspiration. She is an award-winning graphic artist and designer and continues to develop and share her art and designs through logos, public art pieces, gift products, prints, original paintings and educational books and programs. For more information, go to www.bwyse.ca.

