Inaugural Chilliwack River Salmon Run to help raise funds for water-quality monitoring

The WaterWealth Project is holding its first ever run/walk fundraiser on Sept. 24

The WaterWealth Project is holding its first Chilliwack River Salmon Run fundraiser on Sept. 24.

This inaugural walk/run event is open to all ages, and is slated to become an annual event for the non-profit to help purchase critical equipment for water-quality monitoring in and around Chilliwack.

“We chose to host ‘a run’ because of a conversation about the distance travelled by salmon during the salmon run,” said event organizer Jamie Clare explained. “It was kind of an ‘Aha’ moment for us, where we thought ‘Maybe we could do a salmon run, too!’”

Participants will either walk and/or run along the river where chinook (tl’élxxel in Halq’eméylem) passed through earlier this summer, sockeye (sthéqi) and the odd pink (hṓliya) stray are going through now, and coho (kwṓx̱weth) and chum (kw’ó:lexw) will be coming soon.

“Join in this fun outdoor activity, with a focus on the crucial role wild salmon play in maintaining healthy forests and watersheds that help maintain healthy us.”

Accessibility was a huge factor when they were putting together the event.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone from experienced runners to folks in wheelchairs to parents with strollers could join in on a fun day of activities for a good cause,” Clare said.

The riverside setting was seen as ideal for the event.

“We figured it would be a good opportunity for people to appreciate the beauty of the Vedder River where much of our work happens, as well as a well-established spot that’d be accessible to all ages and levels of ability.”

The WaterWealth Project has been working toward for long-term solutions to protect shared water wealth through innovation in community engagement and water governance.

“We believe that all parts of a community should have a say in the protection of precious water sources.”

Speakers will include Skwah councillor Eddie Gardner and Dr. Carin Bondar. Some local organizations will be hosting educational booths, including the Great Blue Heron Reserve Society and the Chilliwack Park Society. The official walk/run begins between 11 and 11:30am.

Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place with medals for those placing fourth to fifteenth.

Each ticket purchase enters participants into a raffle to win one of several prizes supplied by the sponsors.

A small market hosted at the start line will feature 20 local eco-friendly and environmentally-minded vendors and educators.

The Chilliwack River Salmon Run will kick off with introductions and welcome at 9 a.m. at Vedder Park, 45450 Petawawa Rd. The official walk/run begins between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Admission is $35 through Eventbrite, and includes a raffle entry, a race bib, a t-shirt, and snacks. Basic admission, with no t-shirt is $20, and includes entry into the raffle, a race bib and snacks.

