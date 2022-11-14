Donation to Chilliwack Hospital Foundation will see laparoscopic tool set purchased

Gulf and Fraser recently donated $10,000 to foundation to support Chilliwack General Hospital

A recent donation to the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation means they can cross one item off their wish-list for the Chilliwack General Hospital.

“The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce that thanks to Gulf and Fraser, and their very generous donation of $10,000, we will be able to purchase much-needed equipment for our hospital,” said Harry Geddes, president of the Chilliwack Hospital Foundation.

The $10,000 gift will go toward the purchase of one of eight sets of laparoscopic tool sets currently on the hospital’s wish list.

“Every dollar donated makes a world of difference to the many patients our hospital serves.”

There are a number of ways to help fulfill the updated wish list:

