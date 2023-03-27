Chilliwack walk shows people living with dementia that ‘they are not alone’ on the journey

Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place across province, including Chilliwack, at end of May

Chilliwack’s Katie Hogan (right) was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2021 at the age of 43 and is seen here taking part in the Walk for Alzheimer’s with family and friends on Saturday, May 29, 2021. This year’s walk is scheduled for May 28, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Dementia is on the rise but folks can help support those living with the disease by taking part in an upcoming fundraiser walk for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will take place around the province, including here in Chilliwack, on Sunday, May 28.

“Each year the walk touches the lives of people in our community by showing them that we are here and that they are not alone on the dementia journey,” said Ron Angell, volunteer committee chair for Chilliwack.

With the number of people living with dementia in Canada expected to rise to 1.7 million people by 2050, it has never been more important for British Columbians to think about their brain health, gain enthusiasm for brain science and lead healthier lives – which is the theme for Brain Awareness Week, a global campaign kicking off on March 13.

READ MORE: Alzheimer’s can strike at young age, says 43-year-old Chilliwack woman with disease

The Walk for Alzheimer’s is organized by volunteers from across the province, and it will honour and celebrate the lives of people affected by dementia.

Angell and other volunteers work tirelessly each year to ensure residents can come together with the shared goal of creating a dementia-friendly province. The walk raises awareness, as well as vital funds that enables research into the causes and cures of dementia.

“As a volunteer, the immense joy and sense of pride we feel right from the start of planning until the day of the event is unparalleled,” he said. “It’s what brings us back year after year with a renewed sense of commitment and passion. This year is no different.”

It also allows the society to provide programs and services to people with dementia and their caregivers.

“This event is a passionate call for change in our communities and a common thread that brings together family members, friends and the community at large each year to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias,” said Anna Markey with Alzheimer Society of B.C.

More than 85,000 people live with dementia across the province, and that number is continually growing. The Alzheimer Society of B.C. provides the support people need to maintain the best quality of life possible throughout their journey.

To sign up for the walk, fundraise and learn more, go to walkforalzheimers.ca.

