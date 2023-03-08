Chilliwack Soroptimist donates money to help women, children affected by deadly earthquakes in Turkey

Global organization has ‘responsibility to support all women,’ says local member Susan Barber

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Osmaniye city southern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Soroptimist International of Chilliwack made a donation to help women and children affected by the earthquakes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Khalil Hamra

Soroptimist International of Chilliwack is known for helping women and children in the community, but they also reach out to those in need around the world.

In recognition of International Women’s Day (March 8), the club announced that it donated $500 to help women and children affected by the deadly earthquakes in Turkey.

“As a club in a global organization that has a mandate to support women in their efforts towards improving their lives for themselves and their families, we have a responsibility to support all women,” said Susan Barber with Soroptimist International of Chilliwack.

The funds went to their sister organization Soroptimist International of Istanbul for their earthquake relief efforts.

“When our club members voted yes to use our International Women’s Day funds towards a donation to the earthquake relief in Turkey this year, I felt we were acting on exactly what IWD represents towards support for women internationally.”

The deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6 and was followed by a second 7.7-magnitude earthquake 95 kilometres away. They led to more than 51,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 185,000 buildings in Turkey.

It’s not the first time Soroptimist International of Chilliwack has helped women and children overseas. Last year, the club was one of 16 within the Soroptimist International Western Canada Region that helped raise money for Ukraine through an online event teaching people how to make pierogis.

Bringing in a total of $12,750, the ‘Pierogis For Ukraine’ event was “hugely successful” and the funds went to Soroptimist International of Europe who oversaw the dispersement, Barber said.

Members of Soroptimist International of Chilliwack are now gearing up for their annual Pajamas & Pearls fundraiser which will take place on April 15 at the Chilliwack Curling Club. Money raised will go towards the Live Your Dream Awards which support women in Chilliwack with continuing their education/skills training.

– with files from Associated Press

