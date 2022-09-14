Chilliwack Museum offers last look at 2 exhibitions on legacy of residential schools

Museum to host closing reception Oct. 6 inviting public to check out exhibits for the last time

A travelling exhibition called ‘Where are the Children? Healing the Impacts of the Residential Schools’ is on display at the Chilliwack Museum until the closing reception on Oct. 6. Pictured here is a portion of the exhibition called ‘Home.’ (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A closing reception is slated for Oct. 6 in honour of two Chilliwack Museum exhibitions for anyone who didn’t get around to viewing them over the summer.

The ‘Where are the Children?’ exhibit on the legacy of Canada’s residential schools, and the #hopeandhealingcanada installation by Tracey-Mae Chambers in red yarn on the exterior of the museum, will end their run on Oct. 6.

Since a formal opening reception was not possible at the outset this summer, Chilliwack Museum officials opted for the closing reception, and now invite the public to check out both exhibits for a last time.

The event on Thursday, Oct. 6, begins in the Chambers Gallery upstairs in the museum at 7 p.m. with remarks from the museum executive director and curator, as well as a performance by the Éy St’élmexw St’elt’ílém (Good Medicine Songs) band.

The group includes a mix of Indigenous and non-Indigenous members who have come together to share culturally inviting songs in the traditional Stó:lō language Halq’emeylem as well as English. The bilingual songs explore themes of resilience, unity, and giving thanks to the Shxweli (life spirit) around us.

Tracey-Mae Chambers will provide an artist talk through Zoom on her installation #hopandhealing in the education space at 8 p.m. in the museum.

Admission is free. The reception will feature appetizers and refreshments while viewers enjoy a last look at the engaging displays.

The Chilliwack Museum is at 45820 Spadina Avenue, or call 604-795-5210.

