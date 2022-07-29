Klassen Farms is celebrating the grand opening of its new farm adventure zone on Saturday, June 30. (Submitted)

Chilliwack blueberry farms opens new outdoor farm adventure zone

New attraction at Klassen Farms features bounce pillow, outdoor play areas, farm animals and more

Klassen Farms is celebrating the grand opening of its new farm adventure zone on Saturday, July 30.

The Chilliwack blueberry farm now has a bounce pillow, outdoor play areas, picnic tables and farm animals.

On July 30, and for the rest of the year, admission is free with a purchase from their farm store.

There’s also locally made ice cream, baking and fresh blueberries.

The grand opening of the Klassen Farms farm adventure zone (51211 Chilliwack Central Rd.) is Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

