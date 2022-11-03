Members and volunteers with the Chilliwack 4-H Lamb Club were having fun and wearing green for Show Your Colours Day, Nov. 2, 2022 ( Left to Right): Eva Kortekaas, Claudia Kortekaas, Franziska Kortekaas, Neissa Arink, Sharleen Arink, Christina Arink, Danielle Arink, Breanne Arink, and Mathew Hergott. (Lana Hergott photo)

Chilliwack 4-H Lamb Club members wore green for Show Your Colours Day

It’s a way for 4-H members to show pride in being part of a 109-year-old community

Some of the Chilliwack 4-H Lamb Club were wearing green for Show Your 4-H Colours Day on Nov. 2.

The idea was to ‘Wear Green and Be Seen’ as part of 4-H Month, the annual celebration sees youth, volunteer leaders, alumni, and supporters displaying their pride in being part of the 109-year-old community by wearing green, and lighting up landmarks in some cases.

Show Your 4-H Colours Day is an opportunity for the 4-H community to also showcase the positive impacts the 4-H program is making, as well as raising funds and awareness.

“We couldn’t be prouder to support 4-H Canada and celebrate the community-building spirit 4-H fosters among youth and adults—a sentiment that is shared across the agriculture industry,” said Jonathan Sweat of BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions. “On Nov. 2, we’ll show our 4-H Colours with pride as we join supporters from across the country in honouring contributions 4-H members make every day of the year.”

This past summer several Chilliwack-area 4-H members did well at the PNE, with some bringing home top prizes.

A total of 12 Chilliwack youth and two Agassiz kids brought home awards from the PNE 4-H Festival, which was held Aug. 18 to Aug. 23 in Vancouver.

