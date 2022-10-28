BC Hydro Power Pioneers donate to Abbotsford’s Dave Lede House

Terry Peressini, chair of the Jamboree, Pat Daws, president of the Fraser Valley branch of Power Pioneers, Chantelle Bowles of Canuck Place Dave Lede House, and Rob Kikkert, provincial president of BC Hydro Power Pioneers. (Photo by Ray Dawes)

A group dedicated to helping others has recently handed over $2,500 to the Dave Lede House in Abbotsford.

The BC Hydro Power Pioneers presented the cheque to Chantelle Bowles for the Canuck Place facility, which is a children’s and teenagers’ hospice that helps families within Fraser Health and from all over B.C.

The group raised the money from a silent auction, along with and two 50/50 draws held at their 2022 Jamboree in Harrison Hot Springs.

The funds will be used for children’s programs or equipment at the Dave Lede House.

Located on a 1.5-acre site adjacent to Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre, the Dave Lede House forms part of a three-facility campus of care alongside the Abbotsford Hospice Society’s Holmberg House and Matthew’s House operated by Communitas Supportive Care Society.

Families staying at the Dave Lede House have access to medical respite care, pain and symptom management, art, music and recreation therapy, and end-of-life care, as well as grief, loss and bereavement counselling, and there is no cost.

As for the BC Hydro Power Pioneers, it was inaugurated in 1990 with three branches. The association carries on a tradition going back more than 75 years to the days of B.C. Electric and B.C. Power Commission. They now have 15 regional branches throughout B.C., representing over 5,500 retirees and their spouses.

READ MORE: Canuck Place – Dave Lede House offers a shining light for families

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Charity and Donations