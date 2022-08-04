Abbotsford International Airshow celebrates 60th anniversary

US Air Force Thunderbirds among highlights of event from Aug. 5 to 7

The USAF Thunderbirds take to the skies at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Abbotsford International Airshow.

The Abbotsford International Airshow returns to a full-blown event this year for the first time since 2019 – in time to celebrate the event’s 60th anniversary.

The show was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID restrictions and was held as a scaled-down event in 2021, but is back with a wide range of features for 2022.

The show runs Aug. 5 to 7 at Abbotsford International Airport. Show times are 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event includes the return of a 300,000-square-foot static-display area featuring military and civilian aircraft, including the USAF C-FM Super Galaxy, the USAF C-17 Globemaster III, the USN P-8 Poseidon, the RCAF CH-148 Cyclone, and many more.

Also featured throughout the weekend are the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Zone, the Kids Zone play area, Science World on the Road, craft beer tents, food trucks, and more.

The airshow kicks off with the Twilight Show on Friday, with opening ceremonies and the Skyhawks Flag Jump scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

Other features on Friday include the Historic Warbirds, the RCAF CF-18 Hornet Twilight Demo, hot air balloons, and the NorthStar Drone Show. A fireworks finale is planned for 9:30 p.m.

A highlight of this year’s airshow is the return of the US Air Force Thunderbirds, flying the F-16 Fighting Falcon. The team takes to the skies at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Another popular attraction, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was scheduled to appear three times over the weekend, but the team cancelled on Wednesday (Aug. 3) in the wake of a crash on Tuesday in Fort St. John.

The Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A single-day pass to the airshow is $33 in advance for adults, $16.50 for youth (ages six to 17) or $85 for a family (two adults and two youth, plus parking for one vehicle). A carload single-day pass (for up to six adults) is $145 in advance. Three-day passes are also available.

Visit abbotsfordairshow.com for tickets and the complete schedule of events throughout the weekend. A free mobile app is also available.

