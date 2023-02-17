Abbotsford entrepreneur Ken Keis to receive national 4-H award in online presentation

An Abbotsford entrepreneur is about to receive a national award.

Ken Keis has been named 4-H Canada’s Distinguished Alumni Award recipient for 2022. This prestigious award is given to a former 4-H member who carries values instilled in them through the 4-H program to their everyday lives as contributing leaders in their communities.

Keis is the president and CEO of Consulting Resource Group, an international leadership, coaching, and training firm. He is considered an expert in the field of leadership, self-purpose and wellness, and his firm is acknowledged as being one of the top three leadership development and coaching firms globally.

But as a youth, he was involved in the Matsqui 4-H Holstein and Tractor Clubs, where he excelled in showing Holstein calves and driving competitions at Pacific National Exhibitions. And looking back now, he credits his involvement with 4-H as having been a critical to helping develop his confidence, and build the experience that would help him become a successful entrepreneur.

And through his adult life, he’s continued to give his time to 4-H.

“Ken has dedicated his professional career to working with people to build confidence, and motivate individuals to make a positive impact in the world around them,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO. “From volunteering to judge 4-H speaking events, to being a mentor, Ken has devoted his time to teaching his learned skills to youth and young adults. Throughout his career, Ken has continued to stay involved and make an impact in his community. We are proud to add Ken’s name to the list of Distinguished Alumni Award recipients.”

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes the outstanding leadership and contributions of one of 4-H’s 350,000 alumni from across Canada, to 4-H, their communities, their industry and the world. The award will be presented at 4-H Canada’s Leadership Awards, which will be held virtually on Feb. 28. This is the organization’s signature event, and aims to showcase the achievements of leadership at every level of 4-H in Canada, while fundraising for the Canadian 4-H Foundation.

The show will be hosted by Canadian Olympic Gold Medallist Jon Montgomery, who earned his medal in skeleton at 2010 Games in Vancouver.

To buy tickets, or for more information about the 4-H Canada Leadership Awards on Feb. 28, visit 4-h-canada.ca/4hawards.

