93-year-old Chilliwack man still strumming and singing at weekly country jam nights

Henry Mynett, 93, (left) performs during a weekly Chilliwack Country Jam session. He is seen here with the late Eddie Selinger, former jam night organizer at the Chilliwack Activity Centre on College Street. (Don Young Photography)

A Chilliwack man who just celebrated his 93rd birthday, is still singing and playing guitar at weekly country jam sessions in the downtown Chilliwack area.

Henry Mynett turned 93 on July 14.

“He is a valued member of our jam and has been attending Chilliwack Country Jam on and off for eight years,” said event organizer Don Young.

Every Saturday night, Mynett jams with others from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Chilliwack Activity Centre (50 Plus) Society (previously known as the Chilliwack Senior Recreation Centre) on College Street.

Born in Wood Mountain, Saskatchewan in 1929, Mynett spent his working life as a commercial electrician, becoming a foreman, and later on an estimator. Although he played guitar and took a few lessons, he did not become serious about music until after his retirement.

He started jamming regularly about 15 years ago when he and his wife Velma would make yearly pilgrimages to Arizona, where he met and jammed with local groups.

When he first started performing he said he was nervous – now he’s not nervous at all to strum and sing in front of people.

“I guess when you’ve got confidence it takes the nerves out,” Mynett said.

For the past eight years, he has been attending the Chilliwack Country Jam sessions. His favourite music to play and sing is country and blues and he loves music by Merle Haggard.

Mynett said he loves “meeting with people and getting to play with other people.”

The folks at the Chilliwack Activity Centre enjoy him and his music, Young said.

“His energy and enthusiasm is an inspiration to us all.”

