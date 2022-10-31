Neighbours helping neighbours: How this Chilliwack developer is working for you

Cedarbrook’s Trail Homes come in a variety of floor plans with self-contained basement suites for supplemental income, and right now you can lock in an exclusive three-year fixed mortgage rate starting at 3.99 per cent.

If you’re looking for a home, the expert team at Westbow wants to help you move in. Whether you’re hoping to purchase or rent, it’s a tricky time to be on the market, but with creative thinking and the right professionals by your side, your dream home is still possible.

“For over 45 years, Westbow has been committed to building high-quality, affordable homes that are built to last. During the current real estate market challenges we’re continuing to do our part to create opportunities for people to move into their dream home,” says Jonny Rees, Marketing Coordinator for Westbow.

Deals for buyers

Westbow’s Cedarbrook community in Chilliwack will soon be a bustling hub for active families, seniors and young professionals looking to escape the city while living within walking distance of urban conveniences. Home buyers currently have the opportunity to purchase a Row Home, Lane Home or Trail Home, and Westbow has secured an exclusive interest rate for those who purchase a Trail Home.

Cedarbrook’s developers worked closely with CIBC Mobile Mortgage Advisor Perry Sherstobetoff to lock in a three-year fixed mortgage rate starting at 3.99 per cent for Cedarbrook Trail Homes — an incredible opportunity, especially with the recent increase to Bank of Canada interest rates.

“Our Trail Homes come in a variety of floor plans with self-contained basement suites for supplemental income. They’re in a great location within the Cedarbrook community, backing onto the trail and the park, which will be completed within the next few months,” Rees says. Trail Homes start at $869,000.

Parkstone is the first set of purpose built rentals in Cedarbrook, centrally located next to the park and The Village, Cedarbrook’s commercial hub. The stack flats offer 2 beds and 2 baths, perfect for families or room mates and are managed by ProKey Living, Westbow’s property management company.

Opportunities for renters

The rental market is just as challenging on the Lower Mainland, partly due to a shortage of supply — something Westbow is working to fix.

Parkstone is the first set of purpose built rentals in Cedarbrook, centrally located next to the park and The Village, Cedarbrook’s commercial hub. The stack flats offer 2 beds and 2 baths, perfect for families or room mates and are managed by ProKey Living, Westbow’s property management company.

“The Parkstone flats are the latest phase of our growing, master-planned community,” Rees says. “I get so excited every time we open up a new opportunity, because it means we’re one step closer to achieving our vision of a vibrant, mixed community that provides housing for every style of family, lifestage, and budget.”

Rent a Parkstone apartment at Cedarbrook, and this could be your new kitchen!

Real estate professionals on your side

At the Cedarbrook Discovery Centre you’ll find knowledgable real estate professionals eager to help you find the best home for your lifestyle and budget. With their finger on the pulse of the market, plus interactive tools and stunning showrooms, it’s a great place to start the conversation about finding your new home!

Visit the Discovery Centre open Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Wednesdays) at 8936 Schweyey Rd., Chilliwack, or reach out by phone at 604.793.8578, email info@liveatcedarbrook.ca or visit liveatcedarbrook.ca. To secure the exclusive Trail Home interest rate, contact Perry Sherstobetoff at perry.sherstobetoff@cibc.com or 604-316-1030.

variety of floor plans, backing onto park, supplememntal basement suites for extra income

chilliwackhome salesReal estateRentals