Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Shopping carts are lined up at The Home Depot store on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Cornelius, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog

Canada’s privacy watchdog says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October

The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.

In a report today, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne says the data included encoded email addresses and in-store purchase information.

The commissioner’s investigation found that the information sent to Meta was used to see whether a customer had a Facebook account.

If they did have an account, Meta compared what the customer bought at Home Depot to advertisements sent over the platform to measure and report on the effectiveness of the ads.

In a statement, Dufresne says it is unlikely that Home Depot customers would have expected their personal information to be shared with a social media platform simply because they opted for an electronic receipt.

Dufresne, who plans to discuss his findings at a news conference today, says Home Depot stopped sharing customer information with Meta last October.

RELATED: Facebook parent settles suit in Cambridge Analytica scandal

RELATED: Ireland fines Meta 390M euros in latest privacy crackdown

Facebook privacyprivacy

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Donald Trump to be allowed back on Facebook after 2-year ban

Just Posted

Alina Durham holds a photo of her daughter Shaelene Bell in her home on Jan. 12, 2023. Bell went missing on Jan. 30, 2021 and her body was found on June 2, 2021 in the Fraser River near Coquitlam. Durham has been trying for 18 months to get Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert in place, but nothing has happened. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom disheartened with no result after 18 months advocating for missing adult alert

The Lower Mainland can expect arctic air and gusty winds to blanket the region in the coming week, with cold temperatures and wind chills forecast until late early February. /File Photo
Cold weather and strong winds to hit Lower Mainland

The 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opens today (Thursday) and runs until Saturday (Jan. 28) at Abbotsford’s Tradex. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: 2023 Pacific Agriculture Show opening today in Abbotsford

A lone, unmarked police car sits parked on Lougheed Highway after a stabbing incident in Mission on Wednesday (Jan. 25) / Kevin Mills Photo
UPDATED: Man stabbed along Lougheed Highway in Mission