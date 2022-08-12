Five job fairs to fill hundreds of positions at new Delta casino

In-person hiring events to be held in Ladner Aug. 16, 18, 23, 24 and 25

Construction of the new Cascades Casino Delta is well under way, and Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is looking to fill hundreds of positions before the facility opens this fall. (James Smith photo)

Gateway Casinos is hosting five in-person job fairs to recruit for the new Cascades Casino Delta opening this fall.

Construction of the brand-new 160,000 square foot facility is well underway, and Gateway is looking to fill more than 500 hundreds of positions before the casino opens its doors.

“Our goal is to create memorable experiences for our guests. To do that we need to grow our team,” Rowland England, vice-president of operations, BC West, said in a press release.

“We are looking for those that share our passion for people and commitment to exceptional customer service. I know we will find great local residents to join our team and deliver on this commitment.”

Three of the job fairs will be held at the Delta Chamber of Commerce, located at 6201 60th Ave.

The first of these on Tuesday, Aug. 16, will focus will be on dealer and security positions. Then on Thursday, Aug. 18, the focus will shift to food and beverage operations positions. Both of those job fairs will run from noon to 4 p.m.

Another event focused on food and beverage operations positions will take place at the chamber office on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also that week, two job fairs focused on dealer, security and casino operations positions will take place at the Ladner WorkBC office, located at 4899 Delta St. Those fairs are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 12 to 4 p.m., and on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Positions available include dealers, dealer supervisors, slot attendants, casino supervisors, guest services representatives and supervisors, security officers and supervisors, cashiers, count team members, cage supervisors, cooks (1, 2 and 3), assistant chef, sous chef and chef, as well as managers, servers, bartenders, hosts and dishwashers for Match Eatery and Public House, and managers and café associates for the buffet.

For more information, visit https://jobs.jobvite.com/gatewaycasinos/search?c=&l=Cascades%20Casino,%20Delta&q=.

When it opens, Cascades Casino Delta will feature three restaurants (Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet), a “state-of-the-art” meeting and event space, and a 40,000 square foot gaming area with approximately 500 slot machines, 18 live table games, and four to six electronic table games (based on game and terminal configuration for stadium-style gaming).

A total of 800 parking spaces will be provided for the entire development, located at 6005 Highway 17A.

The attached five-storey Delta by Marriott hotel will have up to 124 rooms and include a “luxurious” day spa, resort-style outdoor pool and hot tub, state of the art fitness centre, “sophisticated bespoke design” and parking with allocated spots for electric vehicles.

Hiring for the hotel will be done separately by owner/operator PR Hotels Ltd.

The casino project represents a $99.3 million investment in Delta’s economy and will bring up to 600 new jobs to the city, Gateway noted in its press release.

Ten per cent of net gaming revenues generated by the casino will go to the City of Delta, which the British Columbia Lottery Corporation estimated would be about $2.5 million to $3 million per year when it approved the project back in 2018.

DeltaJobs