Downtown Destination: Ustaad G76 opened in Chilliwack as the fifth location in B.C.

The new Ustaad G76 restaurant opened its doors in downtown Chilliwack in January offering everything from Delhi street food, to high-end Indian cuisine.

Jassie Bakhshi, a partner and master chef at the Chilliwack location, said the word “Ustaad” means “master” or someone known for their expertise, in languages like Punjabi, Persian, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and more.

The name echoes the culinary heights they will strive to attain, and the chef himself was trained by a master chef in New Delhi many years ago.

“It’s my passion, my joy to run this restaurant,” Bakhshi said, adding he’ll be working to earn every smile.

Bakhshi doesn’t mean to sound boastful. He brings a sophisticated culinary repertoire to the table after 40 years in the restaurant industry. He has been an executive chef, a restaurateur, and has trained many chefs around the world.

“I have earned it,” he says with a laugh.

The Chilliwack restaurant, at Nowell Street and Princess Avenue, is the fifth Ustaad G76 to open in B.C. with three operating in Surrey, and one in Kelowna.

Bakshi joined the Ustaad team as a consultant initially to train other staffs, and then as a chef and partner in Chilliwack.

Chef Bakhshi brings a lot to the table. He obtained two culinary degrees, one from India, and one from New York City’s Culinary Institute of America in the U.S.

Bakhshi owned two restaurants in Calgary, with more than 200 seats each, both named The Glory of India. That’s where he had the life-changing experience of being told by a food critic that he’d just been served “the best meal” of his entire life.

The master chef also worked extensively as a chef trainer setting up new high-end restaurants in 11 Hyatt Regency Hotels in nine countries that included the U.S., India, Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

The restaurant owners invested $100,000 in a renovation to update and streamline the look of the room for the opening, and it’s in a lavish building that used to house a downtown heritage house.

Indian classics like butter chicken, tandoori, lamb vindaloo and chana masala can all be found on the extensive menu. There is a full range of street food, and tandoori options, as well as soups, curries, breads, and rice. There is a full complement of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Their signature dish is the Amritsari Kulcha, a New Delhi street food item popularized in the Ustaad G76 restaurants established by owner/founder Sanjay Bajaj. It’s also menu item that led to adding “Kulcha King” to the resto’s marketing.

A kulcha is a buttery stuffed naan-type bread, made from a fine white flour known as maida, filled with paneer (curd cheese) aloo (potato) or keema (meat). The kulcha is cooked in a tandoor oven with a crispy exterior, covered in white poppy seeds and kalonji and cilantro, and topped with melting pat of butter. It’s served with a sweet-and-sour dipping sauce, savoury goat gravy and marinated onion slices.

If you crave dal order the Dal Makhni, cooked with care 24 to 36 hours with urad black beans, kidney bean, butter and cream for something rich and complex, satisfying.

Want to try something different? Go for the Goat Paya soup, made with goat hooves, slow cooked over 10 hours, traditional and very popular with construction workers.

“Nobody does it anymore since it takes so much effort.”

