Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace

Air Canada has signed a deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft under development by Swedish company Heart Aerospace.
The purchase price of the regional aircraft was not disclosed.
Air Canada has also acquired a US$5-million equity stake in Heart Aerospace under the agreement.
The ES-30 regional aircraft, which will be capable of carrying 30 passengers, is expected to enter service in 2028.
Air Canada says the aircraft will be powered by lithium-ion batteries and equipped with reserve-hybrid generators that can use sustainable aviation fuel.
The airline says the ES-30 is projected to have an electric range of 200 kilometres that extends to 400 kilometres with power supplemented by the generators.