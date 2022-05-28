Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.
