Surveillance footage released by Vancouver Police shows three men in their 20s attacking a 42-year-old man after a verbal altercation inside a convenience store on July 31. (VPD photo)

Surveillance footage released by Vancouver Police shows three men in their 20s attacking a 42-year-old man after a verbal altercation inside a convenience store on July 31. (VPD photo)

VIDEO: Vancouver Police search for suspects after hate-motivated assault

The suspects are three men in their 20s

Vancouver Police have released video showing a group of young people assaulting man outside a convenience store in what police are saying is likely a hate-motivated attack.

The attack occurred outside a convenience store near Commercial Drive and 10th Avenue in the early hours of July 31. Shortly after midnight, a 42-year-old man stopped off to buy a slurpee after celebrating Pride Week events downtown. There was a brief verbal confrontation between the man and another person who was waiting in line, and when the victim left the store he was jumped by three men.

“The victim had a drink thrown at him, was knocked to the ground, and was repeatedly punched and kicked by three men, while two women watched from a distance,” said VPD Cons. Tania Visintin. “After the attack, the men and women left together, leaving the injured victim on the side of the road.”

The suspects are three men who appear to be in their 20s. One man was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, with back shoes that had orange markings. The two men were wearing white t-shits and dark short, with white shoes. Two young women were also with the group.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to contact Vancouver Police at 604-717-9209, or email hate.crimes@vpd.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

Just Posted

Clark jumped off the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge and he is now at the Chilliwack SPCA waiting to be adopted. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Clark at the Chilliwack SPCA

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: $6.3 million raised as Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser for cancer rolls through Chilliwack

Brendan Van Beek of Agassiz carries his 21-month-old son on his shoulders while shopping for books during the one-day Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: 30,000 books for sale at 3rd annual Chilliwack Rotary Outdoor Book Sale

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT)
$50K reward renewed for information on Trina Hunt’s murder

Pop-up banner image