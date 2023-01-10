President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

VIDEO: Trudeau meets with continental business leaders at North American Leaders’ Summit

Business leaders say countries need to start thinking about more unified trade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a meeting with business leaders from across North America on Monday after he arrived in Mexico City for the so-called “Three Amigos” summit. The message from business leaders was unanimous: start thinking about North America as a unified trade and business bloc in the spirit of the European Union.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Trudeau, Biden have bilateral meeting as North American summit begins in earnest

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Justin TrudeauNorth AmericaPolitics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan athlete puts smile on (chunk of) ice

Just Posted

Vincent Desharnais has been a top pairing defender with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors and now gets his NHL shot with the Edmonton Oilers. (Edmonton Oilers Twitter)
Chilliwack Chiefs alum Vincent Desharnais set for National Hockey League debut

Maddy Gobeil has emerged as a top player in Canada West this season. The UFV Cascades point guard has helped lead her team to an 8-2 record. (Tanner Geringer photo)
Gobeil, UFV Cascades ready for challenge of second half schedule

This carved figure was returned to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation on Jan. 9, 2023. It was stolen on Oct. 12, 2022 from Coquitlam and found in a basement suite in Chilliwack on Dec. 28, 2022. (RCMP)
Carved figure stolen from Kwikwetlem First Nation found in Chilliwack basement suite

A picture taken by a Ministry of Environment environmental protection officer shows ‘foreign matter’ in a pile of material sitting on the property at Iverson Road. (MOE photo)
Columbia Valley residents say waste materials sit uncovered on neighbour’s property