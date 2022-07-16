A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear went down in a pond and found himself a big surprise

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report

Just Posted

Henry Mynett, 93, (left) performs during a weekly Chilliwack Country Jam session. He is seen here with the late Eddie Selinger, former jam night organizer at the Chilliwack Activity Centre on College Street. (Don Young Photography)
93-year-old Chilliwack man still strumming and singing at weekly country jam nights

Pilot David Burdge, with Jean Burdge and Ann Coulter enjoying a trishaw ride thanks to Cycling Without Age. (Suzy Coulter photo)
Free rides in the Chilliwack fresh air on offer from Cycling without Age group

A wildfire burning 1.7 kilometers northwest of Lytton is the only wildfire of note currently burning in B.C. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Nohomin Creek wildfire moving away from Lytton, at least 6 homes burned

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon takes questions from the media after speaking at a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
EDITORIAL: New leadership heralds new ideas in B.C. politics