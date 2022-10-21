Bert terHart completed his journey from the mouth of the Fraser River to the edge of New Brunswick in six months. (Contributed by Bert terHart)

VIDEO: Acclaimed adventurer completes journey across Canada by canoe

Bert terHart began his solo adventure in April, canoeing and portaging across the country

We caught up with acclaimed solo-sailor Bert terHart following the completion of his six-month adventure from the mouth of the Fraser River in B.C. to the edge of New Brunswick by only a canoe and his two feet.

terHart began his journey on April 1, 2022 in Stevenson, B.C. On April 26, he arrived in Revelstoke with his canoe, where he hunkered down for the night before continuing his long journey. The following morning, he pushed his canoe off at the Five Mile Boat Launch and paddled north up Lake Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Acclaimed solo sailor making history by canoeing across Canada

The canoe he travelled across the country in was named ‘Kai Nani’, chosen by his wife, a Polynesian term that translates to synergy or harmony between wind and water.

In 2020, he became the first North or South American to circumnavigate the globe solo, non-stop using only traditional navigation tools. He travelled at sea for 265 days and covered approximately 28,860 nautical miles. Only eight other people have ever been recorded making such a trip.

terHart said the inspiration for his adventure came from his desire to follow his dreams, to inspire others, and to see Canada in the way that First Nations people and European pioneers would have seen it.

To view the full account of terHart’s journey through blog posts he made along the way, visit kainani.ca.

