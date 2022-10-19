A suspect is seen pulling a knife on someone on West Cordova Street near Richards Street in Vancouver on Oct. 15. Police are asking for help identifying him. (Image courtesy of Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police hope to ID man in knife assault video

Victim hasn’t come forward

The Vancouver Police Department has released video footage of a knife assault from earlier this month, in hopes of identifying the suspect involved.

The department says the incident occurred in an alcove on West Cordova Street near Richards Street just after noon on Oct. 15.

In the video, one man enters the alcove where another man is standing and draws a knife on him. The suspect grabs the victim’s backpack and attempts to walk off with it, but the victim grabs onto it too, at which point the suspect appears to accidentally drop his knife onto the ground.

The suspect then grabs the victim and pulls him out of the alcove and across the sidewalk before shoving him into the street. The video ends with the two men still fighting over the victim’s belongings in the shoulder of the road.

VPD says the victim has not come forward and that it doesn’t appear that either man was injured in the incident. The department says it is both hoping to identify the suspect and speak with the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-8966 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Three B.C. communities in top five of Canada’s ‘rattiest’ cities

READ ALSO: Bodies found in Burnaby vehicle identified as missing Coquitlam residents

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultVancouverVancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Putin declares Martial Law in Ukrainian regions annexed by Russian Forces
Next story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios

Just Posted

Wildfire smoke is particularly unhealthy and people are advised to stay indoors until this situation improves, if possible. Rain could come as early as Thursday night, according to Environment Canada, potentially marking the end of a three-month drought in the region. (Kemone Moodley/Hope Standard)
Inaccessible fire burning near Hope will need significant rainfall, says B.C. Wildfire

Air quality advisory issued last week continued Monday, Oct. 17 with terribly smoky skies in Chilliwack persisting all week long. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality in Chilliwack, Fraser Valley went from bad to worse with choke-inducing smoke

The 2019 Rotary Christmas Parade. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Rotary Christmas Parade set to roll through downtown Chilliwack for 1st time since 2019

Students within the Abbotsford school district were asked to consider aging issues when creating art, and many of the pieces are now on display at a gallery at the University of the Fraser Valley. (Submitted art)
Abbotsford student art work explores perceptions on aging