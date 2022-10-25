A woman walks past a Halloween shop in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a shock campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch their sexy nurse costumes for real uniforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec’s nursing order launches campaign to stop Halloween objectification of nurses

Campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed, present realistic image

Quebec’s professional order of nurses is launching a campaign this Halloween to encourage Quebecers to ditch “sexy costumes” in favour of more realistic nursing uniforms.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec says in a news release that the sexual objectification of nurses devalues their profession and expertise.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes regarding nurses persist, even though the profession has evolved.

He calls the nurse costumes sold in retail stores “scary” and says nursing deserves respect as a scientific profession.

The campaign aims to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed and to change that perception by presenting a realistic image of the profession.

The order will be getting its message across through a video on social media contrasting images of Halloween nurses with the real thing.

RELATED: Best last minute & affordable Halloween costume ideas

RELATED: Does your pet actually like wearing a Halloween costume?

Halloweennursesexual harassment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Population of North Atlantic right whales continues decline

Just Posted

Herta Stoffel picks up a stocking from her front door after members of the U11 A1 Bruins minor hockey team helped deliver about 45 stockings to low-income seniors on Dec. 21, 2021 as part of the annual Christmas Stocking Program put on by the Chilliwack and District Seniors’ Resource Society. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Drop off stocking stuffers for low-income seniors at drive-thru fundraiser in Chilliwack

Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a blaze at Munchie’s café on Vedder Mountain Road on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (Koovula Emerson/Facebook)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at restaurant near Cultus Lake

A few minutes before turning out the lights and welcoming Sardis Secondary students to haunted manor, Asha-Lee Myton (left) and Annika Trythall (right) take a breather in the graveyard. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack students create haunted manor at Sardis Secondary

AJ Lacroix, who recently committed to Michigan State, is on the National Hockey League radar as a player to watch, according to the Central Scouting Bureau. (Chilliwack Chiefs graphic)
Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix on NHL scouting watch list

Pop-up banner image