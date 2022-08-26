Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Brirtney Spears and Elton John Release new duet ‘Hold me Closer’. (Photo Credit: Getty Images for EJAF) (Black Press Media Creative - Photo Credit: Britney Spears and Elton John, February 2013 (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)) )

Britney Spears and Elton John Finally Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

“He wanted to collaborate again with an artist and came up with the idea to have Britney on the record. … The fact that it came together and she wanted to do it and how she sounded on the record — you couldn’t have made it up. … She elevated the record so much and put so much of her own personality into it — all of her ad-libs, runs and soulfulness.” Producer Andrew Watt

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

Just Posted

This house on Young Road in Chilliwack was completely destroyed by an early-morning fire on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: House, brand-new car completely destroyed in early-morning fire in Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Person trapped under vehicle in Chilliwack suffered heart attack

(RCMP cruiser)
Victim ‘sliced in the head’ in Chilliwack by machete-wielding suspect

Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Garden hose used to help put out fire at Chilliwack home before firefighters arrived

Pop-up banner image