Record breaking ‘Midnights’ album for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ where she collaborates with about celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, Lana Del Rey and Dylan O’Brien breaks millions in just 3 days!

For more videos like this CLICK HERE

Movies & TV

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Do you as a parent enable toxic behaviour?
Next story
Matthew Perry reveals how Jennifer Aniston confronted him

Just Posted

Abbotsford resident Cam Massey was checking his overnight video surveillance footage on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 26 when he came across a clip of a bear making off with a pumpkin in the townhouse complex where he lives. (Screenshot from video)
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford

Krista Smith, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Chilliwack-Vedder Branch 295, pins a poppy on mayor Ken Popove’s coat on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Veterans’ Memorial Park in downtown Chilliwack, kicking off the annual poppy campaign fundraiser. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Poppy campaign fundraiser for veterans kicks off in Chilliwack

Residents around Bole and Fletcher Park in Chilliwack say they are fed up: (L to R) Phil Coward, Karen Golanowski, Sheila Smith, and Val Auguiar. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Neighbours complain about Bole and Fletcher park in Chilliwack as ‘the worst it’s ever been’

Crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department had difficulty accessing this house on Reece Avenue (pictured on Oct. 26) which went up in flames on Oct. 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Chilliwack firefighters faced ‘several challenges’ in vacant house blaze: fire official

Pop-up banner image