Nissan Orders Recall for Pickup Trucks Due to Rollaway Risk

Nissan has ordered a recall of over 200,000 pickup trucks, citing a risk that the vehicles could roll away while in park.

203,223 Nissan Frontiers and Titans built between 2020 and 2023 are included in the recall.

According to the NHTSA, the trucks have an issue with the transmission parking pawl, which prevents vehicles from moving, not engaging when park is engaged.

Owners have been advised to use the parking brake every time they park. On November 1st, Nissan said that owners can expect to receive letters regarding the recall. Impacted owners can also contact Nissan’s customer service line at , 1-800-867-7669.

In June, Nissan ordered another voluntary recall campaign for certain pickup trucks. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl. At the time, over 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020-2022 were recalled for the same faulty parking pawl.

In 2019, another recall affected 1.23 million SUVs and sedans to fix an issue with backup cameras in the vehicles.That issue was resolved with a simple software upgrade, which was carried out for free at Nissan dealerships.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Auto BrandsAutomotive

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Is Active on All 7 Continents
Next story
TX Sheriff Opens Criminal Investigation, Into DeSantis’ Migrant Flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Bring a book, take a book at book exchange in Chilliwack

Artist Davis Graham, aka Pencil Fingerz (left) along with Ramona Baldwin, Indigenous support worker/education assistant at G.W. Graham, standing in front of a mural that now adorns the school’s southeast exterior wall. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Mural at Chilliwack school recognizes Indigenous communities

Marie Pinkerton next to her car that as of Sept. 16, 2022 had the front or back windshield smashed in the middle of night three times in three weeks costing her $1,000 in deductibles. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman exasperated after having car window smashed 3 times in 3 weeks

The Chilliwack Teachers’ Association has presented Chilliwack School Board candidates with 10 questions leading up to the 2022 municipal election Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Black Press Media)
Part 3: Chilliwack Teachers’ Association questions school board candidates