(Black Press Media Creative)

NASA Ready for Practice Mission to Redirect Potentially Deadly Asteroids

This mission is to redirect potentially deadly asteroids. The space agency’s experimental mission will take place on September 26 and will be aired live.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

NASASpace

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Finnish PM Sanna Marin too wild?

Just Posted

Demolition on the southwest side of Chilliwack Mall began on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: ‘Thanks for the memories, Chilliwack Mall. It was fun while it lasted’

Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull is in Thailand for the U23 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Championship tournament. (Wheelchair Basketball Canada photo)
Chilliwack’s Ben Hagkull in Thailand for U23 Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Championship

Brian VanGarderen is a candidate in the 2022 Chilliwack school board election. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack school board candidate Brian VanGarderen cites equity, inclusion as priorities

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs looking for BCHL game day volunteers

Pop-up banner image