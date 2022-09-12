(Black Press Media Creative)

Kanye West Decides To Let Go of Grudges Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

“Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” says Kanye West, via Instagram.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Twitter Says Whistleblower Payout Shouldn’t Affect Elon Musk Deal

Just Posted

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivering a speech after he’s announced as winner of the Conservative leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (The Canadian Press/Justin Tang)
Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl offered hearty congratulations to new Conservative leader

Chilliwack City Hall. (Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack plans to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

(Walter Scherle/Facebook)
Eastbound Hwy 1 between Chilliwack and Hope reopened

Tzeachten FC
Tzeachten FC introduces SHEkicks soccer program