Can Covid still impact your sleep?

According to a survey conducted in July by the Harris Poll, about 18% of respondents say they get less sleep now than prior to the pandemic.

The survey, taken on behalf of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, found that 19% of respondents said they struggle to sleep because of stress. .In 2021, Ohio State’s medical center had 29% more referrals for insomnia treatment when compared to 2018. Dr. Aneesa Das, a sleep specialist and professor of internal medicine, says that stress disrupts sleep since it can boost heart rate and blood pressure. It can also lead to upset stomachs and tense muscles. The survey highlighted another problem: bad sleep habits.Those bad sleep habits include phone use before bed, not keeping a regular schedule and spending too much time in the bedroom.

According to Das, the answer may be rethinking your sleep habits. Das suggests a cool, dark and quiet bedroom that should only be used for sleep and intimacy. Other important steps are keeping a regular sleep/wake schedule, getting exercise, spending time in the sun and stopping caffeine consumption after 2 p.m.

